Samsung knows what it's doing when it comes to wearables. The company's Tizen operating system is routinely hailed as being in a league above other competitors like Google's Wear OS due to its speed and fluidity. Amazon is currently offering the original Galaxy Watch for prices as low as $134.97 — the same watch that Samsung will pay $200 for in trade-in value.

The Galaxy Watch operates how you'd expect a smartwatch to work, giving quick access to notifications, music controls, and health tracking features. The watch charges wirelessly and lasts for days on a single charge, even beating out chunkier Wear OS alternatives. Though it works well with Samsung phones, it's also compatible with other Android devices as well as phones running iOS.

This deal is for a refurbished Galaxy Watch, meaning it's been professionally "inspected, tested and cleaned" and comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. When the Galaxy Watch debuted in 2018, we really liked it, but took issue with paying $300 for a smartwatch at the time. These savings make it a lot more palpable if you're okay with an older watch that can still hold up in 2020.

If you'd prefer a newer offering from Samsung, you could always snag this watch and then trade it in for a $200 discount on the Galaxy Watch3. 👀 For those still debating which major smartwatch platform is the right fit, check out our Wear OS and Galaxy watch comparison.