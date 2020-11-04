This story was originally published and last updated .
OnePlus has become slower and slower at shipping security updates in a timely manner, ranking far behind devices from Samsung, Google, and other companies in our security update tracker. The OnePlus 7 and 7T series took over a month to receive the September security update, and the company is sticking to roughly the same schedule with the October fixes.
OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 9 to the 7T and 7T Pro, and Open Beta 19 to the 7 and 7 Pro. The official changelog only mentions two changes: the October security patches are included, and a bug with the front camera has been fixed.
System
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
Camera
- Fixed the flashback issue when switched to the front camera in particular cases
Assuming no last-minute bugs are discovered, the update should roll out to non-beta users soon. OnePlus also released an update to the 8T today, which included fixes for battery consumption and Bluetooth latency.
You can now grab the firmware file and flash it on your phone from these download links:
- OnePlus 7 (global) - 2.21GB
- OnePlus 7 Pro (US) - 2.23GB
- OnePlus 7T (US) - 2.68GB
- OnePlus 7T Pro (global) - 2.78GB
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments