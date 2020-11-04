Google Voice's latest update brings a mundane yet important feature if you're still shooting SMS with a ton of people: the ability to accept vCard attachments for instant contact registration.
The new compatibility is pretty self-explanatory though it is a shock to realize how many people have been complaining about the lack of it in 2019. An APK teardown in July of that year hinted at vCard support.
@google #voice please add support for receiving a #vcard attachment to a message. Thanks
— Bill 🍻 (@finalcut) April 18, 2019
Too bad you still can't send a vCard from Voice. Thanks, Google.
We were able to see it in action on 2020.44.3394 though the latest version is .3399. Whatever the case, the Play Store and APK Mirror has your download.
