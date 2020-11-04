Google Pay may be in for a big code refresh, but that doesn't hinder it from expanding its availability to more banks all over the world and in the US. And over the past month and a half alone, the company has added support for a whopping 89 new institutions all over the states. That means we're almost at 3,000 supported banks now, a milestone Google has been creeping up to over the last few years.

We've ordered this substantial list of newly supported financial institutions alphabetically, so skim through it to see if your bank finally supports Google Pay. You might also want to hit that Ctrl/Cmd + F keyboard shortcut (or the "find in page" entry in mobile Chrome's menu) to speed up the process.

1st Trust Bank, Inc. (KY)

Algonquin State Bank

Alliance Bank Central Texas (TX)

Bank of Advance (MO)

Bank of Herscher (IL)

Bank of Newington (GA)

Bank of Old Monroe (MO)

Bossier Federal Credit Union (LA)

Buckeye State Bank (OH)

Central Valley Community Bank

Clean Energy Federal Credit Union (CO)

Clearwater Credit Union

Community Partners Savings Bank (IL)

Dover Federal Credit Union (DE)

E-Central Credit Union

Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri (MO)

Families and Schools Together Federal Credit Union

Farmers - Merchants Bank of Illinois (IL)

Farmers and Drovers Bank

Financial Horizons Credit Union

First Century Bank (TN)

First Federal Savings Bank (IN)

First Financial Bank, NA

First Nebraska Bank

FirstCapital Bank of Texas

Fort Davis State Bank

Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union

Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union

Genoa Community Bank

Gowanda Area Federal Credit Union

GreenState Credit Union (IA)

Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union

Gulf Capital Bank (TX)

HNB First Bank (AL)

Hardin County Savings Bank (IA)

Harris County Federal Credit Union (TX)

Heartland Credit Union (IL)

Heartland Credit Union (MI)

Honolulu Fire Department FCU (HI)

Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union (AR)

Jersey State Bank (IL)

Jolt Credit Union (MI)

KSW Federal Credit Union

Lakeview Federal Credit Union

Latrobe Area Hospital FCU (PA)

Live Life Federal Credit Union

Magnolia Bank (KY)

Martha's Vineyard Savings Bank (MA)

Millyard Bank (NH)

Minnwest Bank (MN)

Mountain Credit Union (NC)

Mt. McKinley Bank

Needham Bank (MA)

Northwest Christian Credit Union

One Community Bank (WI)

One Source Federal Credit Union (TX)

Partners Bank of California

Pawtucket Credit Union

People's United Bank, National Association (CT)

Peoples Bank & Trust Co (MO)

Plains Commerce Bank

Raritan Bay Federal Credit Union

Rio Grande Valley Credit Union

Rollstone Bank & Trust (MA)

SPE Federal Credit Union (PA)

Sabine Federal Credit Union

Saco Valley Credit Union

Safra National Bank of New York (NY)

San Luis Valley Federal Bank

Savings Bank of Walpole (NH)

Secured Advantage Federal Credit Union

Sentry Credit Union (WI)

Southbridge Credit Union (MA)

Springfield First Community Bank

St. Louis Bank

Susquehanna Valley Federal Credit Union

Taunton Federal Credit Union

Telcomm Credit Union (MO)

Texas Regional Bank

The Bank of Salem (MO)

The New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit Union

Treasury Department Federal Credit Union (DC)

TruStar Federal Credit Union (MN)

United Credit Union

Varo Bank, National Association

WESLA Federal Credit Union

WESTcoasin Credit Union (WI)

Wells River Savings Bank (VT)

WestStar Bank (TX)

You can get the latest version of Google Pay from the Play Store or over at APK Mirror. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way.