Wear OS smartwatches aren't for everyone, but Fossil's Gen 5 watches are some of the best ones to buy. They operate on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip paired with a full gig of RAM, making it one of the snappiest experiences with Google's wearable platform around. And right now, you can buy a Gen 5 watch for as low as $143.20 from Fossil's website when you use the coupon code exclusive.

When Fossil released the Gen 5 last year, we called it "Wear OS at its best" in our full review. The

Gen 5 Garrett HR smartwatch has almost every feature you could want in a wearable: NFC, GPS, and even a speaker for taking phone calls and hearing Google Assistant responses out loud. The only thing this watch lacks is cellular connectivity, but that's not a big factor unless you leave your phone at home often.

Fossil has both the blue silicon and the gold stainless steel options discounted down to $179 currently, but when you use the coupon code exclusive, that price drops to a mere $143.20 — a great deal on what is arguably the best Wear OS watch around right now. The coupon code also works on other Gen 5 options like the black stainless steel model, but since those are still listed at the MSRP, the savings aren't quite so big.