FaceApp — the well-known, sometimes-controversial, AI-powered selfie filtering app — is launching version 4.0 with a bang by bringing its unique beautification and aging tricks to video post-processing. And hell yeah, we're gonna try them. What? You thought Halloween was over?

Someone let me run without my walker again

The update brings a new Video tab to FaceApp's home screen. After users give permission for the app to record audio and video, they then record a clip, play it back, and then can apply any of the following filters:

Young

Old

Smile

Upset

Hipster (adds a beard)

Three more filters — Hollywood, Makeup, and Kiss — are available on a FaceApp Pro subscription for $5/mo., $30/yr., or $50 lifetime.

Smile and Upset

A one-frame preview is processed for people to check out before they decide to process the video — for reference, it took my Snapdragon 765G phone about 15 to 20 seconds to filter a 6-second video clip. The file's saved to disk after that and users are free to share the clip wherever they'd like.

Hipster and Young

The update is available on the Play Store and APK Mirror right now.