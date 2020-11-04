Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and today's a little slow, thanks to current events. Luckily I still have a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone. First up is Buff Knight, an enjoyable idle endless runner. Next is 7Days, a lost-phone adventure game all about solving puzzles, and last up is Kingdom Two Crowns, a side-scrolling strategy game where you'll build your kingdom from atop your horse. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BitFunds - Crypto Cloud Mining $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Toy Of War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mirror Land $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Boymate10 - Brain Card Games $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- StrRemote Pro – for STR-DN1080, 70, 60 receivers $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CryptoWatch $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MSafe - Pro $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smoke - quit Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cardiac Coherence - Mindfulness $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystal Guide® Pocket Edition $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- Indoor Plant Guide Pocket Edition $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tropical Fish Guide Pocket Edition $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Learn Japanese Visual Novel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of History Europe $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Project Alnilam $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Armoni Launcher (Supporter Edition) (3D ICONS) $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
