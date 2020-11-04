Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and today's a little slow, thanks to current events. Luckily I still have a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone. First up is Buff Knight, an enjoyable idle endless runner. Next is 7Days, a lost-phone adventure game all about solving puzzles, and last up is Kingdom Two Crowns, a side-scrolling strategy game where you'll build your kingdom from atop your horse. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games