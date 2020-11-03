WhatsApp has given its storage management interface its first fresh paintjob in 3 years. With the look comes a couple of new filters and some ease-of-use improvements.

Users who have gotten the new design will be able to head into the app's settings, select Storage and data, then Manage storage. WhatsApp will also pop a tappable warning card in the Chats tab if the disk is getting too full.

At the top of the screen is a storage meter followed by two new media filter bubbles: items forwarded many times — go-to meme responses begone! — and those larger than 5MB. Users can also preview specific pieces of media as they browse, order files by size, then select, and delete in bulk. And, as before, they can scroll down to check on individual chat threads.

The new look is rolling out this week to all users.