The Pixel 5 is by most accounts a perfectly decent device when it's functioning correctly. However, a strange issue has popped up that's affecting users who leave their devices on Pixel Stands overnight, causing screens to come back on. This eye-blisteringly bright bug is basically the opposite of bedtime mode. Thankfully, the latest Pixel Stand APK update offers an antidote to these sleepless nights.

Users reported that although the Pixel 5 display turned off when placed on a Pixel Stand at night with the "screen off when dark" option is enabled, it suddenly turned back on after an hour or so, seemingly at maximum brightness. Affected users' Pixel Stands work fine with previous Pixel devices, so it seems like a bug that was exclusive to the Pixel 5.

Google's newest flagship is its first phone with a proximity sensor that's located underneath the display, which could possibly have something to do with why the display wakes up when it shouldn't. Customer support has recommended resetting app preferences and toggling Do Not Disturb mode, but those troubleshooting steps don't seem to have resolved the issue.

The only proper solution is the latest Pixel Stand app update, version 1.4.0.339169396. Our original tipster Thomas and christonge below in the comments can confirm that the new APK relieves their phones from their sleepless nights. You can check the Play Store to see if the update is already available to you or get it from APK Mirror straight away. If only actual insomnia could be cured via a software update.

