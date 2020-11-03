Google is conducting a rare sweepstakes as it looks for people to pick up a 5G phone for a chance at winning $5G — that's $5,000. But you don't need to buy a Pixel 5 to enter the Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes.

You should check out the full terms and conditions of the sweepstakes from Google, but here's the skinny...

Eligible U.S. citizens can gain entry from now through November 30 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST by either buying a Pixel 5 at the Google Store or sending a self-addressed stamped #10 envelope containing their name, mailing address, email address, telephone number, and date of birth hand-written on a 3" x 5" card to:

Google Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes

P.O. Box 488

Syosset, New York

11791-0488

Under U.S. law, anyone holding a sweepstakes cannot require a purchase for entry.

Participants can use both entry methods to gain two entries maximum. They must also use their associated email address to open a Google Pay account before the drawing to receive their winnings.

Up to five winners will be selected on December 20 to receive $7,000 total — the extra money is intended as a tax offset, but may be spent in any fashion as part of the prize pot. Winners will only be able to withdraw up to $700 per week, but that limit can be adjusted afterwards.