After Google deployed RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the U.S. without the help of the four three big carriers, the company seems to be set to repeat that effort internationally. People in multiple countries across the world report that they're able to use RCS features in the Messages app powered by Google's Jib servers. That might indicate that we'll soon see universal and worldwide RCS support from Google, regardless of country or carrier.

The latest country to join the fray is India with tips coming in from our readers over the last few days, and even more mentions on Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4).

Android Police has been fielding reports of RCS activation from our readers and local publications. We've got a region-by-region timeline below:

April

Brazil

Italy

Portugal

Singapore

May

Argentina

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Pakistan

Peru

Poland

Turkey

June - July

Egypt

Guyana

August

Chile

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Jamaica

Netherlands

Trinidad And Tobago

Venezuela

September

Armenia

Austria

Bangladesh

Belgium

Cambodia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Georgia

Greece

Ireland

Israel

Finland

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Moldova

Nepal

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Puerto Rico

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sri Lanka

Switzerland

Ukraine

Vietnam

October

Angola

Australia

Bulgaria

Canada

Ghana

Indonesia

Japan

Kenya

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Macedonia

Malawi

Maldives

Morocco

Myanmar

Nicaragua

Philippines

Qatar

South Korea

Taiwan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

November

India

It didn't look like the carriers in any of those countries were turning on RCS given the sheer volume of people getting the feature — local sources like Italy's TuttoAndroid, Czechia's Dotekomanie, and Portugal's Pplware say as much — so we presume that Google is continuing its own rollout efforts.

Messages users in these areas see a banner when they open the app explaining how RCS works and the fact that they can now enable it, just like in the U.S. last year. The feature can also be activated via Messages's settings if you dismiss the pop-up initially. It's currently unclear whether other RCS-compatible apps like Samsung Messages are in on the function as well, but since the augmented text messages seem to be rolling out thanks to Google's doing, it's unlikely.

As we explained in our extensive FAQ post on the topic, RCS is basically the next-gen replacement for SMS/MMS. It allows you to send messages and media between RCS-compatible devices over data connections, including Wi-Fi. The service behaves like an instant messenger, giving you features like read receipts, typing indicators, and proper group conversation support.

Like most things Google touches, the update appears to roll out as a server-side change. You can check if it's already available to you by heading to Messages' settings and tapping the Chat features entry. Hopefully, RCS will soon be enabled for more people around the world to replace or at least augment the ancient SMS technology.

