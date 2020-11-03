The new Google Assistant on the Pixel 4, 4a, and 5 is much faster and more capable than the regular voice control interface on other Android phones. It's tightly integrated with system functions, allowing you to use it to reply to messages and interact with apps without ever touching your screen. We also covered that the advanced Assistant can even power voice typing in Gboard, and it looks like that capability is now starting to roll out more widely, as spotted by XDA Developers.
The new voice typing experience can be turned on via voice when Gboard is visible by saying, "Hey Google, type." The microphone button in the top right corner of the keyboard will light up with the familiar blue background, but the colorful Assistant ribbon at the bottom will remain visible. If you're not happy with what the Assistant understood, say "clear" to start all over — Gboard even hints that you can do as much. You can also order it to "send" or "delete," both of which are rather self-explanatory actions. On top of these time savers, the new Assistant promises faster reaction times and automatic punctuation.
If you can't spot this new integration on your Pixel phone just yet, go to Gboard's settings and look for the voice typing section. If you're lucky, you'll find the Enhanced voice typing and the Auto punctuation toggle in there, which you can activate to get in on the new Assistant-powered voice typing. You'll most likely see a prompt on top of Gboard once the feature has rolled out to you like the one above, so there isn't necessarily a need to head to settings.
The Assistant-powered voice typing is rolling out via a server-side switch, so we can't give you an APK that will magically enable it for you — you'll have to be patient. So far, we've only spotted it on our tipster Ramit's phone. Keep in mind that the feature is limited to the Pixel 5, 4a (5G), and 4, which are also the only phones coming with the new Assistant.
