Far Cry is one of Ubisoft's most popular game franchises, with most of the titles taking place in an open-world area where you fight against rival factions for control. The fifth entry was released in 2018, placing you in modern-day Montana as you battle a doomsday cult, and now it has arrived on Google's Stadia streaming platform. Last year's spin-off title, New Dawn, has also joined the party.

Far Cry 5 received positive reviews when it was first released, with the PC version sitting at a 78/100 on Metacritic. It was followed up with a spin-off last year, Far Cry: New Dawn, a shorter game that takes place in the same area 17 years after the events of the first title. Both games showed up on Stadia today with little fanfare — the official Stadia Twitter account hasn't even mentioned them (yet).

Both games have a decent amount of downloadable content, so there's an extra edition for each that includes all available DLC at a discount. Google is offering a massive 70% discount on all editions if you're a Stadia Pro subscriber. Far Cry 5 for $12 is a heck of a deal, considering the main story is around 25 hours, and there are plenty of side missions to keep you busy after that.

Normal price Stadia Pro Price Far Cry 5 $59.99 $11.99 Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition $89.99 $17.99 Far Cry New Dawn $39.99 $11.99 Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition $49.99 $14.99

Sadly, as some on Reddit have pointed out, both games are capped at 30FPS (no matter the resolution). That matches the framerate cap on the Xbox One and PS4 console versions, but one of the key advantages to Stadia is that it is supposed to scale up the hardware to match what each game demands.