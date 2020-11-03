There are thousands of Android phones available right now, and while it's great there are so many choices, the abundance of devices can sometimes feel overwhelming. That's why we've created a list of the best Android smartphones to buy, with something for every price point and taste. By the end, you should have all of the information you need to make an informed purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung's Galaxy phones are the most popular Android devices worldwide, and for good reason: they're usually fantastic. This year's S20 series checked nearly every box, while pushing the all-screen design to its limit, and now Samsung has released a cheaper model that still includes all the important features.

The Galaxy S20 'Fan Edition' is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 128GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM, a 6.5-inch 1080x2400 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 4,500Amh battery, triple rear cameras, IP68 water protection, and limited 5G support (no mmWave). However, there's no headphone jack, so break out your dongles.

The most attractive aspect of the S20 FE is its price: while most phones with similar hardware go for over $1,000 (at least in the United States), the Galaxy S20 FE has a suggested retail price of $700, and it has gone for as low as $550 already. That's an incredible price for everything you get, and it makes the S20 FE one of the most disruptive Android smartphones we've seen in years.

In our review of the S20 FE, Taylor wrote, " Compared to the S20 (or S20+), compromises like the hit to RAM, the drop in resolution, and the plastic back seem mostly inconsequential next to the money you can save. I have no reservations recommending the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to almost anyone who doesn't care about having the absolute highest possible trim."

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 3a was Android Police's Smartphone of the Year for 2019, and Google has delivered a solid sequel for 2020. The Pixel 4a is the new top contender for the best budget Android phone, thanks to its fantastic camera, solid software, and Google's promise of three years of OS and security updates.

Some of the standout features include a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (no microSD, unfortunately), a 5.81-inch OLED screen, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a 3,140mAh battery, and a headphone jack. Best of all, you get all of that for just $350 — less than half the price of a Galaxy S20.

In our review, David wrote, "By all meaningful metrics, I consider the Pixel 4a a total success. It's a phone that feels built for the moment: cheap, uncompromising, and noticeably—even charmingly—devoid of useless software bloat. The 4a is a pure distillation of what the essential smartphone experience is all about: communicating, consuming, sharing, and capturing. It does all of three of the first of these just as well as any other phone, but when you launch that camera app, you always know you're going to get a great shot."

Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Pixel 4a is a fantastic value, but if you're looking for a bigger phone with slightly better hardware, the Pixel 4a 5G is also a great buy. It's $200 more than the 4a, but adds IP68 water protection, a larger 6.2-inch 90Hz screen, and a metal build. It also keeps the headphone jack from the 4a.

In our review, Ryne wrote, "I think most folks looking at the more expensive Pixel 5 should reflect on what they value in a phone and consider if this can deliver what they want for hundreds less. This isn't really a Pixel 4a 5G, this is the Pixel 5 Lite, and if you can live without an IP rating, wireless charging, and a 90Hz screen, this offers a similar experience at a much better value."

OnePlus 8 Pro

Even though prices on OnePlus phones continue to rise every year, they're still a (marginally) better deal than phones from companies like Samsung. The OnePlus 8 Pro was hard to come by when it was first released, but now it's more widely available.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 chipset (with 5G support), a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of internal storage, four rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, a 4,510mAh battery, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It's also one of the few phones sold in the United States with dual-SIM support, and is OnePlus' first device with an IP68 water resistance rating and wireless charging.

In our review, Ryne wrote, "While $900 is competitive in the current market for a 5G Snapdragon 865-powered phone, It's still a huge increase in cost over the $670 OnePlus 7 Pro and $600 7T. Given the crazy prices we are now seeing across the board this generation, I have a feeling that increase may have more to do with Qualcomm than OnePlus, but it doesn't really matter whose fault it is. When you get down to it, this is a really expensive phone — but it's worth every penny."

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is one of the highest-end Android phones currently available, with nearly every hardware and software feature you could imagine. It has a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a massive 6.9-inch 120Hz screen, three rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10 with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

There's one asterisk to our recommendation: you should only buy the Galaxy Note20 Ultra if you can get it at a deep discount. The Note20 Ultra's original price is $1,299, which is too much money to pay for any phone, even a very good one. However, it's frequently on sale for $1,099 (and sometimes even lower), which is a much better value.

In our review, David wrote, "The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a truly great phone. If you can get a good trade-in offer, a carrier bill credit deal, use Samsung's phone lease thing and not feel like the weird 20 month term isn't going to screw you when it comes time to turn in the phone, or just don't care about spending $1300 on a phone, the Note20 Ultra will delight you."