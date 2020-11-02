The One UI 3 beta is the first version of Samsung's custom Android skin to run on Android 11, and over the Halloween weekend, the company has started rolling out the third version of the pre-release firmware to testers using the S20 series. It looks like it's a fairly small update with a short changelog, but that's to be expected as Samsung is getting ready to launch the new software this month.
The update comes in at roughly 650MB on the S20 series. It'll add improved camera performance on top of the usual stability improvements and bug fixes, and it comes with the November security patch. The software is currently rolling out to users in Germany.
Galaxy S20: G985FXXU5ZTJN/G981BXXU5ZTJN
Galaxy S20+: G980FXXU5ZTJN/G986BXXU5ZTJN
Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988BXXU5ZTJN
- Improved performance. – Camera
- The security of your device has been improved.
- A software update contains, for example, the following components:
- Stability improvements and bug fixes for the device.
- New and / or extended functions.
- More improvements for optimal performance.
Like with any update, it might take some time until it hits your device, even if you're officially enrolled in the beta. To join the program and see if you're eligible, follow the steps specified on Samsung's website. If you're not feeling that adventurous, you can still check out our detailed walkthrough highlighting all the changes the company has in store with the new version of One UI.
