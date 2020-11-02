Microsoft bought popular third-party keyboard Swiftkey four years ago, and the app is still going strong. It refreshed its branding earlier this year, and started work on supporting Android 10's dark theme. Now it looks like the latest beta version supports automatically changing the keyboard style to match the look of the system theme.

Swiftkey's new adaptive default theme is currently showing up on the 7.6.6.9 beta release. It introduces an option that lets users choose to make the keyboard theme reflect the system theme automatically — so your keyboard can be more visible in the daytime and switch to a more subtle dark theme at night to save your eyeballs.

While it may seem a bit overdue, Google itself didn't add automatic switching to Gboard until a few months ago. Dark mode showed up in Swiftkey as an option back in February, but it didn't support matching the system theme — this latest beta fixes that. It's rolling out to the Play Store now, but you can also download it directly from APK Mirror if you don't have the patience.