The video doorbells in today's sale both boast 1080p video recording with human detection capabilities and two-way audio. The set that requires existing wiring is slightly more expensive at $89.99. The wireless option is actually cheaper right now due to it being a full 38% off. There's also a eufyCam 2 on offer, which is a great all-around security camera with full HD video, night vision, two-way audio, and a built-in battery that lasts up to an entire year.

These are some solid deals that make three of Eufy's best products even more accessible to those who want to smarten up their home security setup. Hurry though, because this deal expires at the end of the day. Since all of these products qualify for free shipping, you won't have to pay additional fees, even if you aren't a Prime subscriber.