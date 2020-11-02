The Pixel 5 is Google's newest flagship, and even though it might be a downgrade in certain areas, it's hard to find fault when it delivers on the essentials like battery life and camera quality. The phone has only been available in the US for less than a week now, but a teardown video has already hit YouTube, revealing some interesting details about its inner workings.

YouTuber PBKreviews opened up the Pixel 5, bypassing screws, adhesive, and plenty of graphite film in the process. The video gives us a look at some of the Pixel's more unique features. Due to its edge-to-edge display, the Pixel 5 can't fit a standard earpiece speaker. Instead, it's equipped with a tiny module that produces sound by vibrating the display panel. Also visible are the new 5G antennas that make Verizon's mmWave possible — a big mistake according to our own David Ruddick.

If you were worried about the Pixel 5's possible screen gap issues, this teardown provides some peace of mind. The phone has a ton of adhesive and little latches all around the frame, making it difficult to disassemble — and presumably, for bad stuff to get in. While anything on YouTube should be taken with a grain of salt, it doesn't look like these phones will be falling apart anytime soon.

While gap-gate may not be a thing, Google's downgraded haptic motor is on full display in the teardown. The company opted for a less expensive circular motor rather than the linear motor of the previous few years, and the results are noticeably worse.

The Pixel 5 may have modest specs for a 2020 flagship, but it's an interesting device in a lot of other aspects, like how Google made wireless charging possible with an aluminum back. This teardown is fascinating for Pixel fans — or anyone interested in exactly how the magical supercomputers inside our pockets are put together.