We're surging into another American winter and whether you live where the snow falls or where the sunburns won't stop, you'll probably be celebrating something outside for one reason or another. Why not grab Sony's SRS-XB33 portable, weatherproof Bluetooth speaker? It's up to $30 off today on Amazon!

This speaker means business: nearly 2½ lbs., 10 inches across, and a diameter of roughly 5", it packs a 24-hour battery and an IP67 rating against submersion in up to 3 ft. of water for 30 minutes. You can pair your phone to the speaker via NFC, sync it up to other Party Connect-capable speakers from Sony for broader coverage, and it charges via USB-C — in a world of Micro-B speakers, that matters.

The XB33 sells for $148 on Amazon most days, but it's taken a tumble down to $129 for the Blue, Black, and Taupe colors and $120 for the Red. If you happen to be browsing speakers right on the product page, make sure to select the speakers lying down — the vertical speakers are actually XB-23 models.

Stock's going fast at this price, so beware!