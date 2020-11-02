The OnePlus 8T is available to purchase from T-Mobile and OnePlus' own online store, though the phone differs slightly depending on where you bought it from. The T-Mobile includes an IP68 rating and various software tweaks, and just like most phones you buy through carriers, it requires a special code to unlock the bootloader. Now, after some early troubles, T-Mobile 8T owners can apply to obtain those unlock codes.

OnePlus has an unlock token form on its website, where owners of carrier-branded models can enter their phone's serial number, unlock code (provided by the carrier), and IMEI. However, there were multiple reports of the website rejecting all unlock codes with a message saying "Please enter a valid unlock code."

Credit: TheNewsHQ

This was similar to what happened with the T-Mobile OnePlus 8 earlier this year, which also couldn't be unlocked for a short period due to errors with the same tool. It's possible OnePlus hasn't fully updated its website for the 8T yet, or there could be communication issues between the company's servers and T-Mobile.