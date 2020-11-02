A new phone wasn't the only thing OnePlus unveiled earlier this month. A new pair of truly wireless earbuds was also shown off alongside the OnePlus 8T, and now it looks like the OnePlus Buds Z are officially available to purchase for the low price of just $49.99.

The OnePlus Buds Z are the company's second truly wireless product this year, coming in at a lower price than the OnePlus Buds. They provide up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is really impressive, especially when you remember they cost less than fifty dollars. Combined with fast charging and Bluetooth 5.0, the Buds Z look like they'll offer a solid bang for the buck.

The Buds Z also offer an in-ear design that should provide more passive noise cancellation thanks to a better seal when compared with alternatives like the OnePlus Buds. I tend to prefer this design because I find it more comfortable, but your taste may vary, based on your ears. The Buds Z are only being offered in white right now, although more color options may come down the road. It hasn't formally launched just yet, but OnePlus is also working on an app that will bring features like OTA updates to the buds. Their sound profile should be pretty similar to the OnePlus Buds, so check out that review if you're curious about what to expect.