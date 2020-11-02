This story was originally published and last updated

In fall 2018, Google made its interest in gaming known with Project Stream, a beta that let users play the high-end Assassin's Creed Odyssey from a humble Chrome tab. The following spring, it announced Stadia, a full-fat gaming platform that would leverage the company's computing and networking prowess to provide users access to games with no dedicated gaming hardware required. That service is available now, and it's getting a lot of attention — both positive and negative. So what's the deal? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is Google's cloud gaming platform. If you're not familiar with the concept, cloud gaming offloads the heavy lifting normally performed by a game console or beefy PC to servers in data centers. Your button presses are sent to those servers, which then send back video of the game. It's kind of like YouTube, but you're directly controlling what you see in real time.

Does Google Stadia perform well enough to play?

In a word, yes. I've been spending time with Stadia nearly every day since launch, and it works remarkably well on my home Wi-Fi (although coffee shop internet is generally pretty dicey). In Digital Foundry's testing, it found that while the Stadia experience isn't as responsive (or graphically rich) as that of running games locally on a high-end PC — Stadia introduced about 30 extra milliseconds of latency in the test — there's actually about 50 milliseconds less input lag on Stadia than Xbox One X under ideal circumstances.

That hasn't been the universal experience, though; plenty of users report "unplayable" input lag. There are countless factors that can influence the experience: the speed and quality of your connection, your Wi-Fi router, local interference, proximity to a Stadia data center, et cetera, et cetera. If you're unsure whether your setup will work with Stadia, Google's official speed test is a good place to start, and you can now try the service for free.

What are Stadia's connection and hardware requirements? What devices are compatible?

For connection speed, the bar for entry is surprisingly low: Google recommends a minimum speed of 10 megabits per second to play in 720p at 60 frames per second. If you want to play in 4K with surround sound, though, you'll need a download speed that consistently stays above 35 megabits per second. That highest quality setting can chew through up to 20 gigabytes of bandwidth per hour, so anyone with a data cap should probably think hard before investing.

Stadia will run in the Chrome browser on practically any computer: Windows, Mac, Chromebook, whatever. At launch, if you wanted to play handheld, you needed a recent Pixel phone, but Stadia will now run on any Android phone that can install the app, and you can even play using official touch controls. If you want to play handheld using your phone's mobile connection — that is, 4G or 5G instead of Wi-Fi — you'll need to enable the option in the Stadia app's settings.

Basically any modern controller works on mobile or desktop, and game UI will update to show the correct buttons when using certain gamepads like the DualShock 4 and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. You can also use your mouse and keyboard to play on your computer.

To play on your TV, you'll need a Chromecast Ultra and an official Stadia controller. (There's a hacky way to get the service running on Android TV, too, but it's not official yet.)

How good is Stadia's graphics quality?

Games can run at up to 4K and 60 frames per second, but not all of them do; notably, Destiny 2 runs at 1080p with graphical fidelity roughly equal to medium PC settings. Although the stream is upscaled to 4K, meaning the game does look marginally better than its resolution suggests, it's not available in "true" 4K. In general, output isn't as high quality as it would be from a top-tier gaming PC — and considering Google's Phil Harrison claimed in a tweet in October that "all games at launch support 4K," that's not great. In a statement to Eurogamer, Google said the tools for 4K are there, but it's on developers to implement them. It also said performance should improve over time: "We expect that many developers can, and in most cases will, continue to improve their games on Stadia."

How much does Google Stadia cost?

All new users get a one-month free trial of Stadia Pro, which includes access to a rotating selection of free games. Once your trial ends, you can pay $10 a month to retain access to your claimed Pro titles and keep perks like 4K streaming, game discounts, and 5.1 surround sound. If you cancel your subscription, you can still buy games and stream them in 1080p on any compatible device with no monthly fee. You'll keep any games you bought while subscribed, but you'll lose access to claimed free games (you'll get them back if you choose to resubscribe, though).

While you can play on just about any phone or computer without specialized hardware, to play on a TV, you'll need both a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. Google sells a bundle that includes the gamepad and a Chromecast for $100. You can grab additional controllers for $69 apiece.

Google Stadia games list

Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Prices shown are for non-Pro subscribers. Last updated October 29th, 2020.

TitleInitial Release DateStadia Release DatePriceNotes
ARK: Survival Evolved2015, 6/2Sometime in 2021TBA
Ary and the Secret of Seasons2020, 9/1TBATBA
Assassin's Creed Odyssey2018, 10/052019, 11/19$59.99, $119.99Launch title
Assassin's Creed Valhalla2020, 11/102020, 11/10TBA
Assassin’s Creed Origins2017, 10/27TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate2015, 10/23TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Unity2014, 11/11TBATBA
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle2019, 7/052019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound2020, 10/6 (early access)2020, 10/6 (early access)$59.99
Borderlands 32019, 9/132019, 12/17$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
Cake Bash2020, 10/142020, 10/15$19.99
Celeste2018, 1/252020, 7/28$19.99
CHORUSSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Chronos: Before the Ashes2020, 12/12020, 12/1TBA
Crayta2020, 7/12020, 7/1$39.99, $59.99
Cris Tales2019, 6/102020, 11/17$39.99
Cyberpunk 20772020, 11/192020, 11/19$59.99Delayed from April 16 launch date
Darksiders Genesis2019, 12/52019, 12/5$39.99
Dead by Daylight2016, 6/142020, 10/1Free w/ Pro
Death CarnivalTBATBATBA
Destiny 22017, 9/062019, 11/19Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro

$24.99 (Forsaken)

$34.99 (Shadowkeep)

$39.99 (Beyond Light)

$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)

$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)

$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)		Launch title
Destroy All Humans (Remastered)Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
DIRT 52020, 11/6Sometime in 2021TBA
DOOM2016, 5/132020, 8/18$19.99
Doom 641997, 3/312020, 5/12$2.49
Doom Eternal2020, 03/202020, 3/20$59.99Released March 20, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 22016, 10/252019, 12/17$49.99
El Hijo - A Wild West TaleTBASometime in 2020TBA
Embr2019, 5/212020, 5/21$15.99 (while in early access)
F1 20202020, 7/102020, 7/10$59.99, $69.99
Family Feud2020, 11/122020, 11/12TBA
Far Cry 52018, 3/27TBATBA
Far Cry 62021, 2/182021, 2/18TBA
Far Cry New Dawn2019, 2/14TBATBA
Farming Simulator 20192018, 11/192019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
FIFATBATBATBA
Figment 2017, 9/22TBAFree w/ Pro
Figment Creed ValleyTBATBATBA
Final Fantasy XV2016, 11/262019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
Football Manager 20202019, 10/312019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Get Packed2020, 4/282020, 4/28$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Ghost Recon Breakpoint2019, 10/042019, 12/18$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Ghost Recon Wildlands2018, 3/7TBATBA
Grid2019, 9/132019, 11/19$59.99, $84.99Launch title
Gunsport2020, 9/12020, 9/1$19.99
Gylt2019, 11/192019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Hello Neighbor2017, 12/82020, 9/1$29.99
Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek2018, 12/62020, 11/1TBA
Hello EngineerSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Hitman2015, 6/232020, 9/1$59.99
Hitman 22018, 11/132020, 9/1$59.99, $99.99
Hitman 32021, 1/202021, 1/20$59.99
Hotline Miami2012, 10/232020, 9/22$9.99
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number2015, 3/102020, 9/22$14.99
Human: Fall Flat2016, 7/222020, 10/1TBA
HumankindSometime in 20212020, 10/28$50.99 (pre-order)
Immortals Fenyx Rising2020, 12/32020, 12/3$59.99Formerly Gods & Monsters
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2015, 9/292020, 5/26$14.99
Just Dance 20202019, 11/052019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Just Dance 20212020, 11/122020, 11/12TBA
Just Shapes & Beats2018, 5/312020, 6/30$19.99
Kaze and the Wild MasksTBATBATBA
Kine2019, 10/172019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
KONA2016, 3/102020, 8/1$14.99
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris2014, 12/92020, 7/15$19.99
Little Nightmares2017, 4/282020, 6/1$29.99
Lost Words: Beyond the PageTBA2020, 3/27$14.99Released March 27th, 2020
Madden NFLTBATBATBA
Mafia 2 Remastered2020, 5/19TBATBA
Mafia 3 Remastered

2020, 5/19TBATBA
Marvel's Avengers2020, 9/42020, 9/4TBA
Metro 2033 Redux2010, 3/162020, 6/23$19.99
Metro Exodus2019, 2/152019, 11/19$39.99, $64.99Launch title
Metro: Last Light Redux2013, 5/142020, 6/23$19.99
Monopoly2017, 10/302020, 4/28$39.99Announced March 12, 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2018, 12/42020, 7/1$29.99
Monster Energy Supercross 32020, 2/042020, 2/04$59.99
Monster Jam Steel TitansTBATBATBAAnnounced March 27, 2020
Mortal Kombat 112019, 4/232019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
MotoGP202020, 4/232020, 4/23$49.99Announced March 27, 2020
Nanotale: Typing Chronicles2019, 10/3TBATBA
NBA 2K202019, 9/62019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
NBA 2K212020, 9/42020, 9/4$59.99, $99.99
Octopath Traveler 2018, 7/132020, 4/28$59.99
One Hand Clapping2020, 7/142020, 7/14$2.99 (while in early access)
Orcs Must Die! 32020, 7/142020, 7/14$29.99
OutcastersSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAStadia Exclusive
Outriders2021, 2/2Sometime in 2021TBA
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel BattleTBATBA$19.99
Panzer Dragoon: Remake2020, 3/262020, 6/1TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020
PGA Tour 2K212020, 8/212020, 8/21$59.99, $69.99
Phoenix Point2019, 12/10Sometime in 2021TBA
PHOGS!TBATBATBA
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds2016, 7/302020, 4/28$29.99 , $89.99
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid2019, 3/262020, 6/1TBA
Rage 22019, 5/142019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99Launch title
Rainbow Six QuarantineTBATBATBA
Red Dead Redemption 22018, 10/262019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
RelictaSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
République2013, 12/192020, 9/15$9.99
Riders Republic2021, 2/252021, 2/25TBA
Rise of the Tomb Raider2015, 11/102019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Risk of Rain 22019, 3/282020, 9/29$24.99
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break2020, 7/212020, 8/14$29.99
Samurai Shodown2019, 6/252019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World2010, 8/10Sometime in 2020TBA
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice2019, 3/222020, 10/29$38.99
Serious Sam 42020, 9/242020, 9/24$39.99Exclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
Serious Sam Collection2013, 7/122020, 3/3$29.99Announced February 13, 2020
Shadow of the Tomb Raider2018, 9/142019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Sniper Elite 42017, 2/142020, 11/1TBA
SpiritfarerSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
Spitlings2020, 2/252020, 2/25$14.99
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)2020, 4/12020, 4/1$12.99Announced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order2019, 11/152020, 11/24TBA
SteamWorld Dig2013, 8/072020, 3/10$9.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Dig 22017, 9/212020, 3/1$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Heist2015, 12/102020, 3/10$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Quest2019, 4/252020, 3/1$24.99Announced February 20, 2020
Strange Brigade2018, 8/282020, 8/1$49.99
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2017, 7/282020, 5/26$19.99
Super Bomberman R Online2020, 9/12020, 9/1Free w/ Pro
Superhot2016, 2/252020, 6/1$24.99
Superhot: Mind Control Delete2020, 7/162020, 8/18$24.99
The Crew 22018, 5/312020, 3/25$49.99, $59.99, $89.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Darkside Detective Season 1TBATBAFree w/ Pro
The Darkside Detective Season 2TBATBATBA
The Division 22019, 3/152020, 3/17$59.99, $99.99, $119.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Elder Scrolls Online2014, 4/42020, 6/16$19.99 (Base game)

$59.99 (Greymoor)

$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
The Gardens Between2018, 9/202020, 11/1TBA
The Turing Test2016, 8/302020, 5/5$19.99
Thumper2016, 10/102019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
TOHUTBATBATBA
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2013, 3/222019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Trials Rising2019, 2/262019, 11/19$24.99, $39.99Launch title
UNO2020, 9/152020, 9/15$9.99, $14.99
Unto The EndTBATBATBA
Watch Dogs2014, 5/27TBATBA
Watch Dogs 22016, 11/15TBATBA
Watch Dogs: Legion2020, 10/292020, 10/29$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Wave Break TBA2020, 6/23$29.99
West of Loathing2017, 8/102020, 7/1$10.99
Windbound2020, 8/282020, 8/28$29.99Announced June 16, 2020
Windjammers 2Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAOriginally promoted with "2019" launch window
Wolfenstein: Youngblood2019, 7/262019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
WWE 2K Battlegrounds2020, 9/182020, 9/18$39.99, $49.99
Young SoulsTBATBATBA
Zombie Army 4 2020, 2/42020, 5/5$49.99
Showing 1 to 148 of 148 entries

    Free games included with Stadia Pro

    Stadia offers a selection of games for free to Pro subscribers. These games change on a monthly basis, though once you've "claimed" a free game, it's yours for as long as you're a Stadia Pro subscriber. If your Pro subscription lapses, you'll lose access, but you'll get claimed titles back once you re-up. Google seems to remove the ability to claim titles on an irregular schedule; some games are available to be claimed for only a month at a time, while others like Destiny 2 and Gylt have had multi-month stints. The searchable table below includes all current, upcoming, and former Stadia Pro titles.

    TitleAddedAvailability
    CelesteOctober 2020Currently available
    CraytaJuly 2020Currently available
    Dead by DaylightOctober 2020Currently available
    Destiny 2: The CollectionNovember 2019Currently available
    Elder Scrolls OnlineJune 16, 2020Removed July 16, 2020
    EmbrSeptember 2020Currently available
    Farming Simulator 19: Platinum EditionDecember 2019Removed March 2020
    The Gardens BetweenNovember 2020Currently available
    Get PackedJune 2020Removed September 2020
    GridMarch 2020Removed September 2020
    GunsportSeptember 2020Currently available
    GyltFebruary 2020Currently available
    Hello NeighborSeptember 20, 2020Currently available
    Hello Neighbor: Hide & SeekNovember 2020Currently available
    HitmanSeptember 2020Currently available
    Human: Fall FlatOctober 2020Currently available
    Jotun: Valhalla EditionOctober 2020Currently available
    Just Shapes & BeatsAugust 2020Removed November 2020
    KonaAugust 2020Removed September 2020
    Lara Croft: Temple of OsirisOctober 2020Currently available
    Little NightmaresJune 2020Currently available
    Metro 2033: ReduxAugust 2020Removed October 2020
    Metro ExodusFebruary 2020Removed April 2020
    Metro Last Light ReduxSeptember 2020Removed November 2020
    Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomJuly 2020Removed October 2020
    Orcs Must Die! 3June 14, 2020Currently available
    Panzer Dragoon RemakeJune 2020Currently available
    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Pioneer Edition)April 28, 2020Currently available
    Power Rangers: Battle for the GridJune 2020Currently available
    RepubliqueNovember 2020Currently available
    Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationJanuary 2020Removed February 2020
    Risk of Rain 2November 2020Currently available
    Rock of Ages IIIAugust 14, 2020Currently available
    Samurai ShodownNovember 2019Removed February 2020
    Serious Sam CollectionApril 2020Removed June 2020
    Sniper Elite 4November 2020Currently available
    SpitlingsApril 2020Removed June 2020
    Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)April 2020Removed June 2020
    SteamWorld DigJuly 2020Currently available
    SteamWorld Dig 2March 2020Currently available
    SteamWorld HeistMay 2020Currently available
    SteamWorld QuestMarch 2020Currently available
    Strange BrigadeAugust 2020Removed November 2020
    Sundered: Eldritch EditionNovember 2020Currently available
    Super Bomberman R OnlineSeptember 2020Currently available
    SuperhotJune 2020Currently available
    Superhot: Mind Control DeleteOctober 2020Currently available
    ThumperJanuary 2020Removed May 2020
    Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionDecember 2019Removed January 2020
    The Turing TestMay 2020Removed October 2020
    West of LoathingJuly 2020Removed November 2020
    Zombie Army 4: Dead WarMay 2020Removed August 2020

    Where do I buy Google Stadia?

    Assuming you have an internet-connected computer, you can go to stadia.com for a free trial — no buying required. If you like it, you can either keep your Pro membership for $10 a month after the trial or cancel and pay in full for games individually as you see fit.

    To play on your TV, you'll need both a first-party Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra, and as of now, you can only snag Stadia controllers directly from Google or online from Best Buy.

    As Stadia news continues to develop, this post will be updated regularly. Be sure to check back often to stay up to date on Google's gaming platform.

    This post has been updated with information about upcoming free Stadia Pro games and playing over mobile data.