The Pixel 5 launch introduced new hardware, but it also seems to have delivered new software tweaks as well. Google sometimes debuts patches that bring bug fixes and the occasional new feature on newly-released Pixels, and the Pixel 5 is no different. In a welcome move for those who like to customize things, the settings app has been adjusted to give better visibility to controls for vibration and haptic feedback.

Right from the main screen of the settings app, you can see that haptic controls have been elevated in importance. The section previously known as "Sound" is now called "Sound & vibration" on the Pixel 5, with haptics specifically called out in the subtitle. In the section, the "Vibrate for calls" option has been replaced with a "Vibration & haptics" button that leads to another page where the vibration strength can be adjusted individually for calls, notifications, and taps.

Other devices in the Pixel line have similar haptic settings, but they're much harder to find, hidden in the Accessibility submenu. Presumably, these changes will come to older Pixels as well in the future, and possibly to all Android devices next year if Google decides to work this change into the AOSP code.

While it's nice to see Google giving haptic feedback heightened customizability, it comes at a time when the company's newest high-end Pixel device cuts corners on the vibration motor. Perhaps giving us more controls is Google's way of saying sorry?