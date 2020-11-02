Samsung released the Galaxy Watch3, and it's a very solid smartwatch. We found it a bit pricey at the $400 MSRP, but right now, you can save up to $260 on the wearable with an eligible trade-in on Samsung's website. And even if you don't have an older piece of tech lying around, you can still save $60 on the Galaxy Watch3 right now from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Watch3 has a traditional round design with the company's signature rotating bezel. It's powered by an Exynos processor paired with 1GB of RAM, but that's plenty to run Tizen OS 5.5, which is leagues ahead of Wear OS according to our review. The watch also has a number of impressive health features like a heart rate monitor and ECG, which is out now in the US.

The Watch3 is $60 off at various online retailers, but Samsung is offering additional discounts when you trade in a device, too. Got an original Galaxy Watch, a Gear S3, or another Samsung watch? You could get an extra $200 off the price of the Galaxy Watch3, bringing the total price for the base model down to just $149.99 — a pretty insane deal on Samsung's newest smartwatch. You can even stack up additional savings because Samsung offers discounts for students, first responders, military members, and more.

If you're looking for a quality smartwatch that looks good on your wrist, the time is now — especially if you've got an older device sitting around taking up space.