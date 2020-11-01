Back in 2018, Google introduced a "visual snapshot" for the Google Assistant, essentially bringing back some of the functionality that was lost from the old (and much loved) Google Now. Since then, it's seen a handful of tweaks and iterations, with several new features landing in just the last few months. With it built right into the Assistant and Google Search app, how often do you use the feature?

There are a few different ways to access it, but the easiest is to simply activate the Assistant on your phone (either long-pressing the home button or with a corner gesture) and tap the anachronistic-looking inbox icon. You can also get to it from the Google app by tapping the "Snapshot" tab or directly via a shortcut on your home screen, if you add one. It's not quite as easy as Google Now's quick swipe was, but it's not exactly complicated.

Your Snapshot can show things like the day's weather, commute time, upcoming events, stock prices, recipe ideas, upcoming bills, and plenty of other stuff. You can also add your own content like reminders or notes and further customize the feed to show just the things you want.

For whatever reason, the Snapshot doesn't seem to have quite reached the popularity that the original Google Now did, but it could be it's just not talked about as much. So we're curious to know how often you might use Snapshot, if you use it at all.

How often do you use the Assistant's 'Snapshot' feature? Multiple times a day.

Once a day.

Most days, or a few times a week.

Once a week, or a few times a month.

Very rarely, less than once a month.

I know it's there, but I don't use it.

I didn't even know it was there. View Results