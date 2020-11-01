Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre game releases from the last week. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha releases, you're covered. This week I have a fantastic 2D platformer, a polished horror-survival game, and an interactive adaptation of The War of the Worlds. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of October 26th, 2020.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Pixboy - Retro 2D Platformer

Pixboy - Retro 2D Platformer offers precisely what its name implies. This is a 2D platformer styled after classic monochromatic 8-bit games, so it could easily fit within the Game Boy library. There are 40 levels to explore, with four boss fights in the mix to keep things interesting. More or less, if you're a fan of classic platformers, then You'll probably enjoy Pixboy. There are even a few secrets to discover for those that really want to get the most out of the game, which is why I highly recommend this title. It's an actual game that offers real fun, which can be hard to find some weeks, so don't miss out.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Under: Depths of Fear

Under: Depths of Fear is a new survival horror game that offers fantastic visuals and an exciting story. You'll play the part of a traumatized WWI veteran, and it will be your job to figure out why you're stuck on a sinking ocean liner in order to escape your fate. Like most horror-based survival games, you'll solve puzzles as you move room to room, all while avoiding malicious entities that would like to stop you in your tracks. It's a typical setup, but the game is highly-polished, and it's a heck of a lot of fun to boot.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The War of the Worlds: An Interactive Adaptation

The War of the Worlds: An Interactive Adaptation is precisely that, an interactive adaptation of the world-renowned H. G. Wells story. Basically, this is a text-based game that plays like a choose your own adventure, so that means there are branching paths, which makes for a good reason to replay the title a few times. Really, the only downside to this release is the fact that it contains ads that can't be removed. Here's hoping the dev adds a way to remove them in the future.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Double Pug Switch

Double Pug Switch is an enjoyable platformer that offers an ingenious theme where you'll switch from a black pug to a fawn pug in order to move past the game's many roadblocks. Essentially, when you swap colors, you're flipping dimensions, which is a primary mechanic to progression. It's also worth noting that this game is an endless runner, and it's a challenging one, so make sure you bring some gaming skills because you're going to need them. So while the game's graphics are a little bare at certain points, the slick color-swapping theme and challenging gameplay are the real draws here. Of course, like most endless runners, in-app purchases are included, which are used for purchasing cosmetics when you don't want to grind for them.

Monetization: $2.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $26.99

Shooty Quest

Shooty Quest is an early access release, and it's a simple game. It's a level-based affair, and in each level, you'll stand in one place to shoot the many enemies encircling you. The entire point is to survive these interactions in order to progress to the next level, and as you progress, you'll earn in-game currency that can be used to upgrade your equipment. So while this is a casual game best played in short bursts, at the very least, if you like what you see, you can remove the game's advertisements through a single in-app purchase for a more premium experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.49 apiece

Zombies Don't Drive

Zombies Don't Drive is a simple game that doesn't really offer all that much, and yet I had fun driving around as I ran over zombies. There's no time limit in the game, which means you can drive for as long as you want, and while the only goal is collecting in-game currency to upgrade your vehicle, I have to admit it can be fun to turn off my brain for a bit to splatter a few zombies on my grill.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Goblin Raiders

Goblin Raiders is a physics-based castle defense game, where you'll use everything at your disposal to take down the game's many Goblins as they scale your castle walls. This makes for a lighthearted affair as you drop rocks and other items on your enemies, and while the game's graphics aren't anything to write home about, the gameplay can be a fun distraction, which is why I've listed this game under the average listing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Spell Forest - Fun Spelling Word Puzzle Adventure

Spell Forest is the latest release from Zynga, a company that not only monetizes its game aggressively, but this is also a studio literally pumping out titles designed around gambling. Oddly enough, Spell Forest isn't monetized, though it does contain advertisements. Of course, it's more than likely that Spell Forest will not remain ad-supported, and so I fully expect Zynga to fill the game with IAPs in the future. This means now is the best time to check out Zynga's latest word-based puzzler, though I can't say the Boggle-like gameplay is all that enthralling.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Mutiny: Pirate Survival RPG

Mutiny is a pirate-themed survival RPG, and if you've played Last Day on Earth, then you should have a good idea of what to expect form this release. It's a cookie-cutter survival game that doesn't really offer anything new other than its pirate theme, though if you enjoy free-to-play survival games, then you'll probably dig this. Just keep in mind that the game is already monetized aggressively despite the fact it's still under development.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

House Flipper: Home Design, Renovation Games

House Flipper: Home Design, Renovation Games is a free-to-play release all about renovating virtual homes. Of course, seeing that the game is free-to-play, it's filled with in-app purchases, and of course, the game is stingy with the in-game currency you can earn, pointing to an unbalanced release that conveniently leans towards cash-grab territory. Lucky the game's IAPs aren't that expensive, though the home-design-based gameplay still suffers from a lack of proper balancing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Smashing Zoo

Smashing Zoo reminds me of the Wii title Boom Blox, though instead of throwing blocks, you'll throw animals, all, so you clear the blocks that make up the images in the center of your screen. This is a goofy theme, and the game offers a bit of fun at first, but then the gameplay wears thin thanks to the title's ridiculous monetization that grinds progression to a halt. If you've ever played a casual match-3 title that was monetized to the hilt, this game offers the same gated progression that's there to annoy players into spending real money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $89.99

Immortal: Reborn

Immortal: Reborn left early access this week, and it's essentially a strategy-based auto-battle game. The title is light on style, only offering character portraits and a map as its graphics. The rest of the game is one giant menu after another, where you'll micromanage your team in an effort to auto-battle your way to glory. Of course, the title's devs surely didn't skimp on its in-app purchases like they did with the graphics. Gosh, I wonder why?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Sumikkogurashi Farm

Sumikkogurashi Farm comes from Imagineer Co., a developer that offers many similar kawaii games, and this particular release revolves around farming. You can grow various crops, decorate your farm, and you can even dress your character according to your mood. Sadly this is a free-to-play game, so it takes forever to get anything done, that is unless you pay up, but that will only help for so long until you're right back where you started. This is why I can't recommend this release. Despite the friendly graphics, it's balanced and monetized horribly.

Monetization: free / contaains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

