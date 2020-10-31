Mobvoi just released the new TicWatch 3 Pro, which is (by most accounts) the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy right now. While that model isn't on sale, Mobvoi has discounted all of its other smartwatches by as much as 33%, but the sales end today.

The cheapest model up for grabs is the TicWatch S2 for $125.99 ($54 off), an older Snapdragon Wear 2100 watch with 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 5ATM water resistance, and a heart rate sensor. You won't get an amazing Wear OS experience with that hardware, but it's enough to check notifications from your wrist. The TicWatch S2 Pro for $146.99 ($63 off) is a better value, with its 1GB RAM and NFC support for Google Pay, but still uses the ancient Wear 2100 SoC.

Finally, the TicWatch Pro 2020 and Pro LTE are both on sale, at $181.99 ($78 off) and $199.99 ($99.01 off), respectively. They're nearly identical, except the LTE watch comes with a silicone band, and the 2020 model has a leather band (you can replace them with any 22mm strap). Both watches use the same old Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset with 1GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

You can get any of the watches from the links below. The sales end after today (October 31st).