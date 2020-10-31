It's that spooky time of year once again. That's right, Halloween is almost here, and so I have updated our Halloween game roundup with the creepiest and scariest games currently available on the Google Play Store. Today's list is comprised of new and old releases alike, but rest assured, I've added in some of the scariest games to land in 2020 to ensure a suitable list for the buildup to Halloween. So without further ado, here are thirty of the spookiest Android games that are absolutely worthy of your playtime during Halloween 2020.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a classic Metroidvania title from Konami, and it arrived on the Play Store earlier this year as a shock to everyone, especially since it's available for $2.99, which is totally a fantastic deal. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear platforming where you'll hunt down Dracula, so exploring the game's mysterious world is definitely encouraged. The primary campaign should take around eight or nine hours to beat, and this port supports physical controllers, which is always lovely to see. Seriously, don't sleep on this one, it's a classic for a reason, and it's perfect for play during Halloween.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is the latest installment in the fright-filled franchise, and as you can guess, this is an augmented reality version of the core survival-horror game. Surprisingly the AR tech works really well, so even if you don't have perfect lighting, you can run around your house like a crazy person as you move room to room in an effort to hide from the game's many scary monsters. This is easily one of the best AR games to land on Android in years, and it's also super scary, which makes it perfect for today's Halloween roundup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Stranger Things: The Game

Stranger Things: The Game hardly needs an introduction. Not only was it well-received when it was released back in 2017. Somehow, the title is still available at no charge while offering one of the better adventure games on the Play Store. Keep in mind the story takes place in-between season 1 and season 2 of the Netflix show, so it serves as a bridge between these two seasons, filling a few gaps. So if you're big into Stranger Things or are rewatching all three seasons this Halloween season, I highly recommend that you check out Stranger Things: The Game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is easily one of the best roguelike platformers released on Android in the last few years, and the port is simply fantastic. You can select from 30fps, 60fps, and unlimited FPS in the game's settings, and there's also an HD graphics option, which means no matter your device, the game should run great. After spending the last year putting this release through its paces, I can confidently say it runs well and is just a joy to play. Best of all, controller support is indeed included, which is where this game shines, thanks to its precise controls. Of course, it's the game's dark atmosphere that sets this up as a great title to play during All Hallows' Eve.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is a mouthful, but luckily the game itself is fantastic, and it's pretty gruesome to boot. Sure, it's basically a niche visual novel that contains common tropes, such as students stuck in a school that have to avoid a murderer. But the thing is, the story is well worth the asking price, with twists and turns all over the place. Truly, this is an engrossing game, and best of all, since it's an anniversary edition, it comes with all-new graphics as well as touchscreen support, not to mention a few gallery extras for the hardcore fans. You can also find the sequel on the Play Store as well, should you want to continue your adventure after finishing this release.

Monetization: $15.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada plays out like a twisted version of Oregon Trail where you can bash zombies left and right once you are outside of your vehicle. The premise will see you and a pack of your compatriots making your way to the Great White North as it's rumored to be zombie-free. The trouble is that you'll have to survive long enough to get there. The game is randomly generated, which means each playthrough is unique. So if you'd like to venture to Canada to try and survive the zombie apocalypse, Death Road to Canada offers exactly that.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DOOM

DOOM is a classic FPS that I'm sure most are familiar with, and thanks to its demon-laden theme, it's a great title to play during Halloween. While I'm sure there are more than a few of you out there that would prefer to run the game through an emulator, Bethesda's official release on Android is a worthwhile port of the classic to mobile that's only improved since it was released. Sure, the music sounds slightly off, but the touch controls are on point (thanks to a recent fix), and controller supports works as expected. Heck, the game even supports keyboard and mouse controls, which makes this a great release for Chromebook users too. Of course, if you're looking for the second game in the series, it's available on the Play Store for the same price as the first.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Toca Mystery House

Toca Boca is one of the few publishers I trust to release quality Android games designed for children. The pricing is always fair, and in my opinion, the company's track record really speaks for itself. Toca Mystery House consists of a few mini-games that fit the spooky house theme appropriately. So if you are looking for a treat that your kids can play this Halloween that isn't filled with in-app purchases and gambling mechanics, Toca Mystery House is most assuredly a safe bet.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

LIMBO

LIMBO is a creepy puzzle-platformer, thanks to its monochromatic atmosphere, where giant spiders can disembowel the main protagonist at every turn. This is why Limbo is one of my top picks for today's Halloween roundup. Better yet, the game is easily one of the best indie platformers currently available on the Play Store, and while the game can be beaten in around 3-4 hours, the hauntingly enjoyable 2D platforming gameplay is well worth the asking price.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Alien: Blackout

Alien: Blackout is a sequel of sorts to the AAA console and PC game Alien: Isolation. It stars Amanda Ripley, and it's just her luck that after she escaped the last space station inhabited with a Xenomorph, she is once again stuck on a crippled Weyland-Yutani station with another Alien. This time around, she'll spend the majority of time directing a crew of hapless survivors by watching them on the station's many security cameras. Basically, Alien: Blackout is a high-quality clone of the popular survival strategy game Five Nights at Freddy's, and while the title's developer is now defunct, the game is still ticking.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is a newer PC/console port on Android, so if you are looking for a console-quality experience, this game offers exactly that. It plays like a stealthy horror adventure game, in the same vein as Alien: Isolation. Your job is to sneak into your neighbor's house however you can, but you have to watch out as this Neighbor is controlled by a smart AI that will deviate just enough to keep you on your toes the entire time. Should this killer AI track you down, it's game over, so survival is the name of the game in this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $14.99 apiece (full game unlock)

Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun!

Slayaway Camp is a voxel-based sliding puzzler that's filled to the brim with '80s slasher-film gore. Like any quality puzzler, the gameplay is easy to grasp, though it's difficult to master. Of course, if the Sokoban-like puzzles aren't enough to pique your interest, maybe the mature theme of efficiently murdering your victims could be the change in pace you're looking for? There's even a kid-friendly toggle in the game's settings that tones down the gore to a much more PC level. All around, this is a great game to play during Halloween, and it's even a fun release for kids if you toggle to excessive violence off. Best of all, Slayaway Camp predates the follow-up Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, so if you're looking for a premium experience, this is the game to choose out of the two.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

OXENFREE

OXENFREE is a port of the popular PC point and click adventure game that tells a story of a group of friends on a supernatural journey who unwittingly opened a ghostly rift. If you are a fan of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, I would say OXENFREE offers a similar feel and atmosphere. You can expect plenty of twists and turns in the plot and, at times, a frightening story that may just force you to turn all of your lights on. So if you're an '80s kid looking for a throwback to the films and games that shaped your youth, OXENFREE offers a familiar but original adventure filled with nostalgia.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition

Jesse Makkonen's original release of Distraint hit the Play Store back in 2016, and at the time, it was very well received. The release of this deluxe edition takes everything that's great about the original's psychological horror gameplay and polishes it even further to create a definitive version. You can expect dynamic coloring, enhanced animations, better audio, and an improved UI. So if you have yet to play through the original and you enjoy horror-novel style games, then Distraint is the game for you.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Escape from Chernobyl

Atypical Games is best known for its Sky Gamblers series, but the studio also makes some awesome first-person survival games that definitely hit the spot when looking for something scary to play. Radiation Island and Radiation City take place before Escape from Chernobyl, but if you haven't played the previous titles, don't worry. The story will still make sense. This time around, you get to explore an accurately recreated Chernobyl power plant complex as you search for clues and take on the many zombies that inhabit the game's post-apocalyptic world.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Thimbleweed Park

Thimbleweed Park is a fantastic port of the console and PC point-and-click adventure game, and since it offers some spooky themes, it's a great game to play during this time of year. The title runs wonderfully, and the included controller support is just as good as it is on PC and consoles. So not only was this title created by the original developers behind some of the best adventure games ever made, such as Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion, but it also contains all of the classic stylings of those inspirational games. So if you're looking for a fresh trip down memory lane with the added bonus of an X-Files-like theme that's perfect for Halloween, Thimbleweed Park is a fantastic choice.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Bendy in Nightmare Run is a gorgeous endless runner with a '20s cartoon theme that's filled with scary monsters that chase you. The gameplay is very challenging, and while the in-app purchases are on the higher side, there is no way to advance without actually putting plenty of time into the game first. The controls are intuitive, though the camera is flipped, which means you are running towards the screen instead of away. This may feel a little odd at first, but once you play a couple of rounds, things start to click.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Detention

If you're not into niche Asian horror games, then you may have missed out on Detention whenever it was released on Steam back in 2017. Much like Corpse Party, this is an adventure game where you'll venture into a school plagued by hostile ghosts, and it will be your job to uncover the many stories behind this haunted environment. Think of this as a scary point-and-click adventure game with great music and striking art, and you're getting close to what the game offers. It's a solid release that sports a spooky atmosphere, and it absolutely looks great in action.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Death Coming

NEXTStudio's delightful killing simulator Death Coming may at first look like the majority of generic pixel-based games on Android, but rest assured this is indeed a full PC port worthy of your time. The controls are dead simple. All you have to do is tap on the objects you would like to use to kill your unsuspecting prey. On top of that, the monetization is fair. You can install the game and play through the first level for free, and if you find that you enjoy the gameplay, you can unlock the rest for $1.99.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

FRACTER

4L Games have come up with a beautiful puzzler that takes advantage of a monochromatic theme for both its unique look and as a very useful game mechanic, and you better believe it's a fitting title for Halloween. Your job is to restore the light to the bleak world that makes up Fracter. To do this, you will have to traverse many stages as you solve one puzzle after another. Just make sure you go about this carefully, as there are plenty of scary creatures that would like to stop you dead in your tracks.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Blue Wizard Digital is best known for its serial-killer-themed puzzle game Slayaway Camp, but apparently, the developer struck a deal with New Line Cinema to use its Friday the 13th license, and so Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is the result of that agreement. The Sokoban-like gameplay remains the same as the original. One key difference is that this release forgoes any upfront pricing for a more streamlined free-to-play title that uses in-app purchases for four separate loot boxes. If you happen to purchase one of those boxes, you will gain a few items, but more importantly, you will also remove all of the game's pop-up advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Dark Things

Dark Things is a point and click adventure game. As you can imagine, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and items to collect. The pixel-based graphics are very fitting to the story, and the plot is intriguing, plus the music is outstanding. If you enjoy sarcastic dialog wrapped up in a story that involves strange events and dark secrets, then you're going to want to give Dark Things a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

DERE EVIL EXE: Meta Horror Pixel Platformer

DERE EVIL EXE is a twisted platformer that shirks the standard trends of the genre. This means you will want to avoid collecting coins, just as you will want to avoid pouncing on any enemies. You can also expect more than a few horror aspects to be mixed in, which adds an element of surprise to the gameplay since you'll never quite know what comes next.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Cthulhu Chronicles

Cthulhu Chronicles is a choose your own adventure game that borrows from the setting of the famous tabletop RPG Call of Cthulhu. There are several investigators you can play as, and each has its own strengths, weaknesses, choices, and unique storylines. The game was developed in partnership with Chaosium Inc, so make sure you are ready to immerse yourself in one of the better interactive Lovecraftian Horror games on Android.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Granny

Granny is basically a staple when it comes to horror games on Android. It's already amassed over 100,000,000 installs, though it's essentially a horror-survival game where you'll hide from the title's monster in an effort to last as long as possible. The goal, of course, is to escape Granny's house, which isn't so easy, especially since she'll come poking around at the slightest noise. So make sure to tread carefully, or else it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Rest in Pieces

Rest in Pieces is a slick auto-runner that contains a horrifying theme. You'll play the part of a figurine trapped on the end of a piece of string, and it's up to you to swing in a specific manner to dodge obstacles and take down spooky bosses, or else you'll die as you break into pieces. As you progress, you'll earn in-game currency that can be used to unlock new figures, which is how most endless runners work. So while the gameplay loop is familiar, the horror theme is what really makes this release stand out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $21.99

Kung Fu Z

Kung Fu Z is a pixel-based side-scrolling brawler that takes its inspiration from the likes of River City Ransom and Double Dragon. You get to play the part of an unlikely hero who just so happens to be a martial arts enthusiast. Now that a zombie outbreak threatens the city you reside in, it's up to you to beat the invading horde of zombies with the only tools at your disposal, your fists, and feet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Identity V

I took Identity V for a spin back when it was still in beta testing, and I have to say the asymmetrical horror gameplay was really fun. One thing that bugged me was that there were more than a few bots in the rotation, which was understandable since a massive amount of people would be necessary to match everyone appropriately. But now that Identity V has been available for two years, I can say the bot situation has gotten much better. So if you enjoy unique asymmetrical horror games where you are constantly running from a baddie with a group of your friends, this is most definitely the best option you mare going to find on Android, especially when considering the current state of Dead by Daylight, the game this title cloned.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Goosebumps HorrorTown - The Scariest Monster City!

Talk about a blast from the past. I can't remember the last time I thought about the Goosebumps books I read as a child, but it would appear that there has been a resurgence of the property since a major motion picture was released in 2015, and now there is a mobile game that ties into the brand that's available on the Play Store. It's called Goosebumps HorrorTown - Monsters City Builder, and it offers gameplay similar to that of The Simpsons: Tapped Out and Family Guy The Quest for Stuff, but with a spooky Goosebumps theme. So if you're looking for a free-to-play timewaster in today's roundup, Goosebumps HorrorTown fills that void.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Dead by Daylight Mobile may have taken its time to arrive on Android, but since it landed this year, it's definitely an interesting addition to today's Halloween roundup. Now, Dead by Daylight is known for its buggy gameplay on all platforms, and Android is no exception, though a recent update has apparently brought the Android version to its knees, so this is going to be a title best played once Behaviour Interactive Inc. gets off its butt to fix things. Whether or not that will be before Halloween takes place is anyone's guess, but you'd think the dev would act quickly since this time of year is probably the game's busiest month. So here's hoping the game works again soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99