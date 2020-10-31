Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a data-saving app for Android TV, the new connection app for Starlink's (terrestrial internet) beta, and a TV service app from T-Mobile. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

Android TV Data Saver

Android Police coverage: Android TV gets a Data Saver mode when connected to mobile hotspots (APK Download)

Android TV Data Saver is just that, a data-saving app for Android TV devices, and it comes from Google. Of course, Google being Google, the app's description is sparse, though it would appear the app is designed to cut down on your mobile data use as you stream videos and games, all by auto-adjusting the video quality on the fly. So if you're an avid ATV user who connects their device to mobile hotspots for their data and would like to save some ones and zeros as you stream your favorite videos, this is app can do exactly that, but at the cost of your video quality, as expected.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Starlink

Android Police coverage: SpaceX kicks off beta access for controversial Starlink satellite internet service

Starlink is a new terrestrial internet service from SpaceX that's aiming to offer fast speeds with low latency thanks to its low-orbit satellites, and this app is the tie-in release for the service. Only those that live in the U.S. and Canada can take part in the current beta, though coverage is expanding rapidly. More or less, if you plan on plunking down the funds to check out the beta for Starlink, this app can help you connect to the service while also alerting you of any obstructions to your receiver.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

TVision

Android Police coverage: T-Mobile's TVision goes nationwide with 7 bundles of channels

It would seem carriers are incredibly interested in replacing your cable plan with a plethora of video apps, and T-Mobile is the latest company to jump on this trend with its own "TV replacement." Of course, like most of the other carrier apps, there is no demo, so there is no way to try before you buy. For a service boasting ease of use, T-Mobile sure doesn't make it easy for consumers to test the waters. But if you're still interested, plans range from $40 to $60. And of course, you can tack on a bunch of different channels, which will raise the price further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager

Bookmark Manager is a management app that works independent of your browser. This way, if you happen to use many different browsers on many different devices, this app will still have you covered since it does its own thing independent of the browsers you use. So if you're looking for an easy way to store the links to your favorite sites outside of your browsers, Bookmark Manager is what you're looking for.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Simple App Locker - Protect Apps - App Protector

If you use apps you'd like to lock access behind a pin code or fingerprint, you may want to give Simple App Locker a look. As its name implies, this is a simple app that forgoes all of the bloat found in similar releases. All in all, Simple App Locker streamlined release that performs its job without any hassle, and even though this is an early access release, it's definitely worth a look.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung One App

Samsung One App is a new release for the UK, and it's basically an information and news app that covers Samsung and its products. Of course, the app comes from Samsung, and really, I would imagine you'd have to be a super fan to go out of your way to install this release just to get news about Samsung products. But hey, it takes all sorts to make this world go round, so there's no shame in fanboying for a consumer electronics company, not in 2020.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

My Income - Money Tracker Expense & Budget Manager

My Income is a slightly older release from earlier in the year, though thanks to a recent post on Reddit, I came across this app, installed it, and came away impressed. This is a reliable offline money tracking app that not only looks great but offers a solid list of options no matter the kinds of accounts you'd like to track. Seeing that I don't use money trackers that connect to the web, preferring to track my monies the old-fashioned way, manual inputs after every expense are my bread and butter. While I'm sure such a setup isn't everyone's cup of tea, those that are security conscious should love that this is wholly an offline app, which means your data remains yours.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.69 apiece

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Garmin STRIKER™ Cast

Garmin STRIKER Cast can connect your smartphone to a Garmin sonar device like the STRIKER Cast portable fishfinder, which allows you to easily see on your phone what the sonar is scanning. This means you can't use this app on its own, which is why it's under the tie-in section, as this is a tie-in app for Garmin's sonar products.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

UE FITS

A few weeks ago I covered UE FITS DEV, and this week it would seem the app has finally been released for the masses. As it stands, UE FITS is designed to help you set up your UE FITS true wireless earbuds. This app can also help guide people through the molding process for the bud's personalized ear tips. Basically, this is the tie-in app for Logitech's new UE Fits earbuds, so if you own a pair or plan on purchasing them, this is the app you'll use to set them up.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

HeyMelody

HeyMelody is the early access tie-in release for OPPO Enco W51 earbuds, OPPO Enco X earbuds, OnePlus Buds, and OnePlus Buds Z. Essentially this release is the required app for those specific earbud models, all so that you can update their software and view their battery levels. This way, you can keep your earbuds up to date while easily keeping an eye on their battery level, all from the comfort of your Android device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OxygenPlay

OxygenPlay is an entertainment hub for the OnePlus TV. I would imagine the app has been uploaded to the Play Store so that the developer can easily update it without worrying about firmware upgrades for the actual TVs. It's also clear that this release is only available in India, so unless you live in the country and own an OnePlus TV, then you can skip this listing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Amoled Knives 3D Live Wallpaper Pro

Amoled Knives 3D Live Wallpaper is for all of you knife fanatics out there, but clearly, this app might not be everyone's cup of tea. This is an app geared towards users with AMOLED screens, which means images of the app's knives are displayed with black backgrounds, and since you can customize the color of these knives, they will pop off the background with ease. While I know knives won't interest everyone, this live wallpaper is free, so anyone can take a closer look if they think this release is appealing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Apps

CovTracer-EN

CovTracer-EN appears to be the English version of the CovTracer app for Cyprus. This release has yet to earn its ENS badge on the Play Store, though it does appear to use Google's API, which means this app works through bluetooth. So if you live in Cyprus, read English, and would like to track your potential exposure to the virus, this is the COVID tracing app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

