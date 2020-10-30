Google's completely redesigned Nest Thermostat is now generally available for purchase at retailers, escaping pre-order limbo at the Google Store as sales open at other storefronts. It's minimal, attractive, and pretty cheap at just $130, making it pretty low-risk if you want to pick one up before we publish our full review.

This new model is $40 less than the previously cheapest Nest Thermostat E, and $120 less than the 3rd gen big-boy Nest, achieved by cutting a few corners like the rotating ring, dropping support for Nest Temperature sensors, switching to AAA internal batteries, and making the matching trim kit optional. It should work in 90% of homes, even without a C wire, but if you have a complicated setup, you may have to go for the more expensive 3rd gen model.

While Google says this product isn't outright replacing any of the existing models, it's now the only end-consumer budget choice — the Nest Thermostat E is now exclusive to professional installers. For more details, keep an eye out for our upcoming review, or you can snag one of these new Nest models yourself at the retailers below, with no pre-order wait.