Motorola released its flagship Edge+ phone earlier this year, but it was always a bit weird to have a plus model when a regular model didn't exist. Motorola fixed that with the cheaper Edge a few months later, which has now dropped to $399.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo. The phone was $500 for a short time last month (and again on Prime Day), but it's typically sold for $600.

The Motorola Edge has a Snapdragon 765 chipset, 6GB RAM, 256GB of storage, triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging, and a headphone jack. The 'Edge' name comes from the curved 6.7-inch OLED display, which has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and can operate at up to 90Hz. Like most other Moto phones, the Motorola Edge works on all major U.S. networks.

We reviewed the Edge shortly after it was released, and while the phone is a good value at its special introductory pricing of $500 (which is now the price again), the hyper-curved edges and slippery casing certainly aren't for everyone.