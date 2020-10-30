The OnePlus 8T was only released this month, but it has already received a few updates with new features and bug fixes in tow. The OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 upgrade added a new Always-on Display option and fixed several bugs, and now v11.0.1.3 is here with even more fixes.

OxygenOS 11.0.1.3 is now rolling out incrementally to OnePlus 8T phones across the world, with a build number of 11.0.2.3.KB05DA in India, 11.0.2.3.KB05BA in Europe, and 11.0.2.3.KB05AA​ in North America. The changelog is on the smaller side, primarily focusing on fixes to power consumption and Bluetooth.

System

  • Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation
  • Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Bluetooth

  • Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency
  • Improved connection stability

Gallery

  • Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network

  • Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity

OnePlus says the update is reaching a small percentage of 8T owners today, with a broader rollout expected to start in a few days. You may be able to use Oxygen Updater to install the update early.