The OnePlus 8T was only released this month, but it has already received a few updates with new features and bug fixes in tow. The OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 upgrade added a new Always-on Display option and fixed several bugs, and now v11.0.1.3 is here with even more fixes.
OxygenOS 11.0.1.3 is now rolling out incrementally to OnePlus 8T phones across the world, with a build number of 11.0.2.3.KB05DA in India, 11.0.2.3.KB05BA in Europe, and 11.0.2.3.KB05AA in North America. The changelog is on the smaller side, primarily focusing on fixes to power consumption and Bluetooth.
System
- Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation
- Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
Bluetooth
- Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency
- Improved connection stability
Gallery
- Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo
Network
- Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity
OnePlus says the update is reaching a small percentage of 8T owners today, with a broader rollout expected to start in a few days. You may be able to use Oxygen Updater to install the update early.
