OnePlus has become slower and slower at shipping security updates in a timely manner, ranking far behind devices from Samsung, Google, and other companies in our security update tracker. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro took over a month to receive the September security update, and the company is sticking to roughly the same schedule with the October fixes.
OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 9 to the 7T and 7T Pro for people enrolled in the beta program. The official changelog only mentions two changes: the October security patches are included, and a bug with the front camera has been fixed.
System
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
Camera
- Fixed the flashback issue when switched to the front camera in particular cases
Assuming no last-minute bugs are discovered, the update should roll out to non-beta users soon. OnePlus also released an update to the 8T today, which included fixes for battery consumption and Bluetooth latency.
Source:
- OnePlus
