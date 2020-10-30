Mobvoi makes a lot of Wear OS smartwatches, and like any good watchmaker, it also produces a variety of watch faces that users can install to personalize their timepieces. Now, however, all of the company's watch faces — and the developer account used to publish them — seem to have been purged from the Play Store entirely.

In total, there are around 89 Mobvoi watch faces that are no longer available on the Play Store. Even the Halloween Skull watch face is gone on the night of Halloween-eve. 😤 It looks like the Mobvoi Watchface developer account itself seems to have been terminated, as the URL just leads to a dead end currently.

This wouldn't be the first time that Google has removed an app from the Play Store, but what could all these watch faces do to warrant such drastic measures? In this case, it seems like there may be a more innocent explanation from Mobvoi itself. The company's lead moderator has stated that there is a "specific issue" with the watch faces, and that users will be unable to download and install them directly from the Play Store or via the Mobvoi app until the issue is fixed.

There's no word on what that issue is, nor how long the fix is expected to take, but we've reached out to Mobvoi for additional details. For now, it looks like you'll have to find another frightening face from the Play Store — unless a Halloween miracle happens soon.