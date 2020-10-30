Motorola released two main G-series phones earlier this year, the G Power and G Stylus. The latter option has a built-in passive stylus for drawing and other screen interactions, and now you can buy the phone for just $199.99. That's $100 below the original price, but the phone has been listed at $269.99 almost continuously since August, so this is more like $70 off.

The Moto G Stylus is equipped with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with microSD support), a 6.4-inch 1080p LCD screen, three rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. It shipped with Android 10, and it's not clear yet when the phone will receive an update to Android 11.

We came away impressed with the Moto G Stylus in our review earlier this year, thanks to its beefy battery capacity and clean build of Android. However, the passive stylus doesn't have as many features as the active S Pen on Galaxy Note phones, and the lack of NFC support is especially noticeable in this renaissance age of contactless payments.