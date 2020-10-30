Turning your house into a smart home can be expensive, so taking advantage of special offers and price reductions is vital. Amazon is selling the Arlo Video Doorbell for $100 ($30) off right now, so if you're in the market for one, now is a good time to buy.

Amazon lists its regular price as $150, but our research shows it's been trending in the $130-140 range for the past several weeks, so realistically you're saving $30. That's a good price for something with motion detection, Assistant support, and night vision. It's not wireless, though, so you'll need to have existing doorbell wiring in place.