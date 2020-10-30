In August 2019 Microsoft released a Clash Royale clone called Gears POP, which is themed around the popular vinyl toy line while offering tons of cutesy Gears of War characters. Of course, connecting a toy line to a popular gaming genre doesn't guarantee success, especially when you idiotically tie adorable graphics to a historically mature line of games. I suppose this is why Microsoft has announced that it will shutter Gears POP on April 26th, 2021.

Gears POP will remain playable up until its closing date on April 26th, 2021, but as of October 28th, all in-app purchases are unavailable. Refunds for in-game purchases made from July 30th (2020) to October 28th (2020) are luckily on offer, so at least if you were a hardcore player sinking money into this title, you can get some of your cash back if you spent anything in the last three months. Just keep in mind it can take a few weeks to see your money returned.

It would seem Microsoft is blaming the cost of servers and maintenance for Gears POP as the reason to close the game's doors, but really it all comes down to what the game was earning, and clearly, it wasn't making enough money to continue operation. It probably doesn't help that the core gamers that love the Gears of War series probably aren't fond of POP toys to begin with since many geeks (and I say this with love, as I too am a geek) see the line as the Beanie Babies of vinyl toy collecting, and if there is one thing I know about vinyl toy collectors, it's that collecting mass-produced lines is a big no-no. Too bad Microsoft didn't get the memo before creating this abomination.