Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear we have a boatload of game sales today, with more than a few standouts in the mix. First up is The Room Three, the third release is the acclaimed escape room series (Two is on sale as well). Next up is Crashlands, a fantastic survival game well worth the current sale price. And last up is Evoland 2, a quality RPG that offers a plethora of graphics types that range from 8-bit to modern 3D graphics. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Handy Daily Data Logger $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Handy List $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tcamera (Teacher's Camera) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- App for GeoGuessr $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gradient Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Asteroid $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Neutron Music Player $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Coordinate Master $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Custom Formulas $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Handy Surveying $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graphie $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kiwi VPN Pro - VPN connection proxy changer No Ads $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oscilloscope 🔊 Sound Visualizer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Defender's Oath - Tower Defense Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
- Forgotten Places: Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Levelhead $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
- Majotori $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ordesa $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Type:Rider $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vandals $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arcade Daze XP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeons of Rune $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evoland 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FPse64 for Android $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PUSS! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Myths of the World: Black Rose (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
