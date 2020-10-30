Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear we have a boatload of game sales today, with more than a few standouts in the mix. First up is The Room Three, the third release is the acclaimed escape room series (Two is on sale as well). Next up is Crashlands, a fantastic survival game well worth the current sale price. And last up is Evoland 2, a quality RPG that offers a plethora of graphics types that range from 8-bit to modern 3D graphics. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Handy Daily Data Logger $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Handy List $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Tcamera (Teacher's Camera) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. App for GeoGuessr $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gradient Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Asteroid $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Neutron Music Player $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Coordinate Master $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Custom Formulas $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Handy Surveying $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Graphie $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Kiwi VPN Pro - VPN connection proxy changer No Ads $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Oscilloscope 🔊 Sound Visualizer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. The Defender's Oath - Tower Defense Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Forgotten Places: Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Levelhead $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Majotori $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Ordesa $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Type:Rider $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Vandals $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Arcade Daze XP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Dungeons of Rune $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Evoland 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. FPse64 for Android $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. PUSS! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Myths of the World: Black Rose (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  41. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days