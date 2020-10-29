The Pixel 5 may have the same bells and whistles of other modern flagships, but it does provide the best Google experience while checking off essentials like long battery life and reliable point-and-shoot cameras. Google said the device would be coming to retailers in the US and Canada after everywhere else, and wouldn't you know it, now it has — and we've got a roundup of the best deals on the newest Google flagship.

The Pixel 5 is officially hitting stores now, but you don't actually need to crawl out of your dingy hole to get one. Here's a list of the online retailers and carriers carrying the Pixel 5 for sale, as well as notes on what deals and promotions each one is currently offering.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 5 for the MSRP of $699.99, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you might as well take advantage of that speedy shipping.

AT&T is letting new and existing customers get a Pixel 5 for just $10/month, but not until November 6.

Best Buy is offering $50 off the Pixel 5 with an activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. And if you open a new line or a new account on Sprint, that discount rises to $100, making Google's latest just $599.99.

B&H Photo isn't offering any discounts right now, but you can still pay $699.99 to get a Pixel 5 from them — although it's still listed as a pre-order.

Google Fi offers savings if you trade in an older device, and monthly pricing start at $29.13.

The Google Store is generally where the fan-iest of fans buy their Pixels, but unfortunately Google isn't offering any major incentives to pick up the Pixel 5 this year — unless you count the 10% that Google One members get back in store credits. If you buy from the Google Store and activate a Pixel 5 on Verizon, you'll get $50 in store credits, though.

US Cellular sells the Pixel 5 for $23.30/mo for 30 months, but qualified customers who buy a postpaid plan, open a new line, and port-in their number can get bill credits that make the Pixel 5 effectively free, which is cool.

Verizon is offering customers a number of promotions, including up to $550 off a Pixel 5 when you trade in an eligible device. If you switch to Verizon and open an Unlimited plan, big red will give you a $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.

If you need a reminder on what Google's latest flagship phone offers, be sure to check out our full review.