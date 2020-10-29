In preparation for the PlayStation 5 release, Sony rolled out an update for its Remote Play app earlier this month. Now the main PlayStation app itself is getting an overhaul that's been built to compliment the gaming experience on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The PS app has been entirely redesigned and given new features like voice chat and, of course, native PS Store integration.

The first thing users will probably notice is that the UI itself has been updated. I'm not the biggest fan of the design, but maybe that rounded bottom nav bar will be cooler in actual use? There's a new home screen that shows what your friends are playing, as well as providing key details about your recently played games. Sony has integrated functionality from the PS Messages app into this new app so it can serve as a one-stop shop for seamless messaging between gamers. (Existing messages and threads will be transferred over.)

The focus on communication continues with voice chat. Party groups can be created directly from the app, and users can voice chat with up to 15 friends. The PlayStation Store is front and center now, and with native PS Store integration comes the ability to remotely download games and add-ons directly to both the PS4 and PS5.

Once the PS5 launches, the app will allow owners to remotely launch games, manage console storage, and quickly sign in to the console straight from their phone. Finally, the Explore tab includes a feed of news from game developers and the PlayStation blog to keep users updated.

The app has started rolling out globally today on devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and later. If you haven't received the update yet, you can download it straight from APK Mirror get access to new things like voice chat and a smoother experience delivered in an all-new design.