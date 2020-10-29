It doesn't matter how good a phone is if its battery dies before the end of the day. That's why it's important to have plenty of trustworthy chargers and charging accessories on hand. Amazon is currently offering savings of up to 72% off Mophie and Halo products with prices starting at just $13.99.

If wireless chargers are what you're after, there's some great options being offered, like this Mophie mat that can power up two devices at once. Normally retailing for around eighty bucks, it's marked down to $44.77 today. If that's still above your budget, this classic single device charging pad is only $13.99 — a full 72% in savings. Driving while navigating via GPS gets a lot easier when you don't have to glance down at your phone, and there's a Mophie vent mount on sale that's even equipped with wireless charging capabilities up to 10W.

There are also powerpacks and powerpack accessories on sale from Halo, like the company's Bolt 58830, which can jump start a car or power up devices with the included AC outlet and USB ports. A lot of different colors and styles of the Bolt are on sale, each with varying prices. Different varieties of the Pocket Power 6000 portable charger are also available.

You'll find these sales plus more over on Amazon today.

Prime members get free speedy shipping, but even those of us without Prime accounts can get our items shipped for free as long as we buy $25 or more worth of goods. These deals only last until the end of the day, so if you're ready to buy your battery some reassurance, head on over to the deal page on Amazon.