JBL sells a lot of portable speakers, but one of the company's more popular options is the Xtreme 2. It's a water-resistant portable speaker, perfect for use around the home or outdoors, and now you can get it for $199.99. That's a savings of $150 over the usual price.

The JBL Xtreme 2 is a 40W speaker that can play audio over Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack. You can take it on the go, thanks to its rechargeable 10,000mAh battery and IPX7 water-resistant design. The battery can last for up to 15 hours of playtime, and there's a detachable strap that allows for easier portability.

You can pick up the speaker at the links below. Sadly, only the black option appears to be on sale — the other options are either $349.99 or have limited availability.