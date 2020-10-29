"Foldable phones cost way too much," you say? Maybe you just need a stroke of luck! Motorola's 5G version of its nouveau Razr flip phone is on sale at third-party retailers right now, giving you the chance to save hundreds of dollars on a phone that's part nostalgia, part futurism.

The main highlights are the 6.7" 21:9 OLED display you see when you want to use your phone and the 2.7" OLED display you can use when you don't... at least, not intensively. The Razr runs with the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. All of this suited up in a kinder design to the original Razr redux from 2019.

You may remember from early this month that Motorola had advertised a $200 general discount on the Razr with some special customers getting a $400 off coupon, bringing the phone down from $1,400 to $1,000. Well, it's the same price right now on Best Buy and B&H and an even edgier $995 on Amazon. However, Amazon's sale only lasts through midnight PDT while B&H has guaranteed its price through November 1.