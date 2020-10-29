Microsoft's first Android phone is the Surface Duo, a dual-screen device released last month. It was an extremely tough sell for anyone but the most die-hard Surface fans, but now it has dropped to a slightly-better price of $1,199.99, a $200 discount from the original MSRP.

The Surface Duo is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 128GB of storage (256GB is available for another $100), 6GB of RAM, a 3,577mAh battery with 18W charging, and a single 11MP camera for both front and rear-facing photos. The key feature is the dual-screen functionality, made possible with two 5.6-inch 1800 x 1350 AMOLED screens. The displays also support the Surface Pen, though one is not included in the box. Importantly, the Duo uses a year-old SoC and doesn't have NFC, high refresh rates, wireless charging, or any kind of water protection.

Check out our Surface Duo review for our full thoughts on the phone, which has been updated to reflect the company's recent bug fix upgrades. Best Buy seems to be alone in selling the Duo at a discount, as the Microsoft Store still has the phone at $1,400. Also, you can save another $100 if you activate the phone on a supported carrier during the checkout process.