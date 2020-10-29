Only a year ago, you had to pay well over $1,000 to try out the underwhelming future of 5G, but that has rapidly changed in recent months. Phones like the OnePlus Nord, Galaxy A71, and Pixel 4a 5G have made 5G far more accessible, and now LG is taking it a step further with its new K92 phone.

LG today revealed the K92 5G, one of the first phones coming to the United States with Qualcomm's new mid-range Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is also being used in the upcoming OnePlus Nord N10 and N100. It's a cheaper mid-range chipset, which means the K92 can be less expensive than most existing 5G phones — LG says the suggested retail price will be just $359.

Specs Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Display 6.7 inch FHD+ "FullVision" screen with camera hole RAM 6GB Storage 128GB with microSD expansion (up to 2TB) Rear cameras 64MP Standard (81˚ / F1.78 / 0.7 μm)

5MP Ultra Wide Angle (115˚ / F2.2 / 1.12 μm)

2MP Depth (88.8˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)

2MP Macro (84 ˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm) Front camera 16 MP (77˚ / F2.0 / 1.0 μm) Battery 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Software Android 10 Dimensions 6.55 in x 3.04 in x 0.33 in Weight 7.14 oz

The rest of the specifications are fairly normal for a mid-range Android phone. The 4,000mAh battery should be more than enough for a full day of use, and the 6GB RAM and Type-C port are nice to see. However, LG didn't mention when the K92 will receive an update to Android 11.

The LG K92 will be available on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and US Cellular soon.