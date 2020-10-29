Samsung is the only company left producing high-end Android tablets, most recently with the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The latter model had a starting price of $849.99 when it was first released, but now you can get one for $100-200 off, depending on which configuration you go with.

The Tab S7+ comes with a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 6-8GB RAM, 128-512GB of internal storage (with microSD support), a 12.2-inch 2800 x 1752 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 10,090mAh battery, and Android 10 with One UI 2.5. There are two cameras on the back (13MP and 5MP ultra-wide), plus an 8MP shooter on the front.

We gave the Tab S7+ an 8/10 in our review, thanks to its excellent build quality, solid performance, and DeX desktop environment. Android tablets still don't have as many tablet-optimized applications as iOS, but if you really want to stick with Google's operating system, the S7+ is as good as it gets. Keep in mind that while the S Pen is included in the box, the keyboard attachment is a separate purchase.

The 128GB model is $750 ($150 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy, but the 256GB and 512GB models are cheaper at Amazon. You can find all the links below.