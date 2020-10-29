The Moto G7 Power was one of Motorola's many budget phones released last year, with its main selling point being a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has slowly dropped in price since then, and now it's available for just $126.99 on Amazon. For comparison, the G7 Power has gone for around $170-$185 lately, with a drop to $132 during Prime Day.

This model has a 6.2-inch 1520 x 720 screen, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (microSD cards are supported), a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The Moto G7 Power originally shipped with Android 9 Pie, but it started receiving an update to Android 10 earlier this year. It will likely never get Android 11 (at least officially).

Like most of Motorola's phones, the G7 Power works on all major networks in the United States, giving it a leg up against the majority of Nokia Android devices (which typically don't work on Verizon). You can buy the phone at the link below.