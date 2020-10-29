Lenovo was the first company to release a smart display powered by Google Assistant, even before Google itself came out with the Home Hub (later renamed to the Nest Hub). Lenovo followed it up with a new 7-inch model in 2019, which you can now buy for $40 off the original price.

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 has a 1024 x 600 IPS screen, two 1.5" 5W audio drivers (with a passive radiator), dual-array microphones, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The main advantage to Lenovo's display over the Google Nest Hub is that this smart display has a built-in 2MP camera, which can be used for Duo calls (including group calls), and Zoom support should be coming sometime this year. There's also a physical shutter switch, in case you don't want Google peeping in your living room.

Since this is an Assistant smart display, it can answer general questions, play videos, stream music, control smart home devices, and much more. However, it is important to note that third-party Assistant displays are sometimes slow to receive new features compared to Google's own products. The Netflix support that arrived on the Nest Hub in July has yet to materialize on other smart displays, for instance. You can see our full review of the Lenovo Smart Display 7 here.