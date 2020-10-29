If you're on a budget but are looking for a pair of wireless buds that can withstand your heavy workouts while providing great audio quality, look no more. The Bose SoundSport are currently down to $89 on Amazon, which is $40 less than what they usually sell for.

In his review, David liked their sound quality and comfort, but was disappointed by their price. Thankfully, now that they're $60 cheaper than when they came out, this deal makes them a reasonable option.

The buds are sweat- and water-resistant, offer about six hours of battery life, as well as NFC pairing. Sadly, charging is achieved through Micro-USB, given the product came out several years ago. However, it remains very decent and offers excellent sound quality for less than $100, so you should definitely consider it if you're looking for great audio quality and water-resistance.