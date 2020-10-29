The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 speaker is your best asset when throwing parties. It has a lot to offer, including powerful sound and a sleek design. It usually costs a whopping $200, but it's now down to half the price, making it worth your money when throwing parties, especially with Halloween approaching.

The Megaboom 3 features IP67 waterproofing, shock-resistance, as well as an internal air pocket, allowing it to float on water. It also comes with UE's "one-touch" music button to get music playing even faster, and can be synced up with other Boom speakers. In terms of usability, its built-in battery should provide about 20 hours of 360º music playback.

Sadly, only the Lagoon Blue, Night Black, and Red models are discounted, with other colors starting at $125.